Nitish Kumar visits Madhubani to inspect recently-discovered 'meteorite'

Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Madhubani district on Wednesday to inspect a meteorite which was discovered in Koriyahi village this week.

A group of farmers found a meteorite, which is a celestial object after they heard a loud sound in a nearby field.

The celestial object is a large stone and weighed around 15 kilograms. It was recovered by the villagers after it had gone four-feet deep into the ground. The object was seen having magnetic properties.

Madhubani District Magistrate S.D Ashok had announced that the meteorite will be sent for further examination and research to the concerned department.

For those unversed, a meteorite is a piece of interplanetary matter which manages to fall through the atmosphere and land on Earth. The size may range from a small stone weighing a few grams to more than a hundred kilograms.

(with inputs from ANI)

