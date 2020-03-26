NMMC commissioner on Coronavirus death: Don't panic, verify social media messages

Panic ensued in Navi Mumbai, when a 65-year-old woman’s death due Coronavirus in Vashi’s municipal corporation hospital, was reported. The Navi Mumbai Police then received a lot of calls and messages asking the whereabouts of the deceased woman.

Now, Navi Mumbai municipal officials have clarified that the deceased was a Govandi resident and was shifted to Navi Mumbai Hospital for treatment. The Municipal Commissioner Annasaheb Misal has urged Navi Mumbaikars not to panic and to verify the posts before forwarding on social media platforms.

Navi Mumbai residents were shocked to receive the message of senior citizen’s death. Some messages that claimed the woman was a resident on Vashi triggered the panic. Within a few minutes after the news of the death broke, roads in Vashi and Sanpada were deserted and shops in the area were shut. Municipal Commissioner Misal then clarified that the deceased was not a resident of Navi Mumbai.

"The deceased woman is a resident of Govandi. She was first treated at a private hospital in Mumbai, then referred to a private hospital in Nerul. When her health deteriorated, she was moved to NMMC Hospital on March 24 where she was treated for four hours and died due to the pandemic," said Misal.

"Both hospitals in Navi Mumbai that treated the woman had taken utmost care. Therefore, people don't have to worry about contamination. Citizens should verify the messages they receive and when in doubt, they must ask the concerned authorities about it, rather than believing in rumours," he added.

Eight persons were tested positive for Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai and they are currently under treatment.