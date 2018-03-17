No birthday wishes for Alia Bhatt from Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra?

As Alia Bhatt ctor is shooting in Bulgaria, stars took to social media to send her greetings

The who's who of Bollywood wished Alia Bhatt on her 25th birthday on Thursday. As the actor is shooting in Bulgaria, stars took to social media to send her greetings. We could not help but notice the studied silence from on-off flame Sidharth Malhotra. There was no birthday message from him.



Sidharth Malhotra

But that is understandable as Sid is now history. What caught our eye is that it was quiet also on the Varun Dhawan front. Her Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017) co-actor perhaps was too tied up with his promotions for his next film, October. Considering that Varun is social media savvy, we find it odd. Unless there is more to it than what meets the eye.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates