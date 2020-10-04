Mumbai: No buffets; make sure to reserve a table, please

Fumigation on at Mysore Boarding and Lodging, Sion, on September 30, as it gets ready to open its doors to diners for the first time since March 22. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

On September 30, the government of Maharashtra announced, as a part of its staggered reopening programme called 'Mission Begin Again', that hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars would be allowed to operate from October 5 with a 50 per cent capacity, or as prescribed by local authorities. On Saturday, the Directorate of Tourism (Maharashtra) issued Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) for bars and restaurants across the state, other than in containment zones.

Bars and restaurants have been shut across the state for more than six months now, ever since the Coronavirus pandemic hit the country. Here are the key points from the general protocol that bars and restaurants will have to follow:

. Only asymptotic customers shall be allowed. People with a temperature over 38.0 C (100.4 F) and/or flu-like symptoms shall not be permitted inside the premises. However, the service provider should record their contact details and "be empathetic towards such visitors while advising to return."

. Social distancing must be followed while waiting for or offering service. In order to prevent interaction between customers and cashiers/front of house staff, bars and restaurants have been advised to consider using physical barriers such as plexiglass screens, especially at counters where interactions with customers frequently occur.

. CCTVC cameras at the accommodation unit must be fully functional.

. The layout of bars and restaurants must allow for a minimum of one metre distance between tables.

. Disposable menus to be used, to reduce chances of transference of virus. Contactless menus via using QR code that can be scanned, recommended.

. Valet service, if available, will have to be done with staff wearing face covers/masks and gloves as appropriate.

. Buffet service is not permitted.

. Guests are encouraged to make prior reservations before going to the restaurant to avoid crowding.

. As part of its protocol for staff, training programmes will have to be conducted by bars and restaurants to reinforce appropriate social distancing, cleaning, disinfection, and hygiene procedures.

. As part of bar safety measures, the bar counter and stools will have to be sanitised properly and seating should be done ensuring social distancing norms. "All glassware to be cleaned with hot water and lemon."

. If a member of the staff reports respiratory symptoms, he/she must immediately stop work and seek medical assistance. Staff who report from home that they are ill with respiratory symptoms should be advised to stay at home and seek medical attention. Staff who report that they have been diagnosed with COVID-19 should inform the administrative/health authorities, and if any COVID-19 positive workers are identified, the entire premises should be put under deep cleaning and fumigation.

