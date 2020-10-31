Search

No cab? Mumbaikars can now take a bike taxi to work

Updated: 31 October, 2020 05:28 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar | Mumbai

Rapido will allow Mumbaikars to book bike taxis for their everyday commute with 'captains' (driver-partner) at fixed fares

In Mumbai, Rapido has on-boarded 2,000 captains to kick start the operations
In Mumbai, Rapido has on-boarded 2,000 captains to kick start the operations

Mumbai residents can now hail a bike taxi after Rapido — one of India's largest bike taxi platforms, on Friday started its operations in the city.

Rapido will allow Mumbaikars to book bike taxis for their everyday commute with 'captains' (driver-partner) at fixed fares as low as Rs 6 per km, making it an affordable everyday commute option in Mumbai where traffic jams are common.

Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, "The pandemic gave us an opportunity. It left almost 8 million daily commuters of the Mumbai travel looking for an alternative mode of travel. As the city builds back from COVID-19, there is a demanding need for an accessible, affordable and safe everyday commute and Rapido will be able to address that need."

Rapido also offers local youth in a city it operates in an earning opportunity, across its 100+ city presence. In Mumbai, Rapido has on-boarded 2,000 Captains to kick start the operations.

How it works

Customers have to download the app, log in to their account, and book a Rapido Ride, through their iOS/Android phones. Once booked, the amount and captain details appear on the homepage and the captain reaches the pick-up location. To ensure safety, captains carry an additional helmet for the passenger.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 31 October, 2020 07:00 IST

Tags

mumbaimumbai news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK