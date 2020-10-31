No cab? Mumbaikars can now take a bike taxi to work

Mumbai residents can now hail a bike taxi after Rapido — one of India's largest bike taxi platforms, on Friday started its operations in the city.

Rapido will allow Mumbaikars to book bike taxis for their everyday commute with 'captains' (driver-partner) at fixed fares as low as Rs 6 per km, making it an affordable everyday commute option in Mumbai where traffic jams are common.

Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido, said, "The pandemic gave us an opportunity. It left almost 8 million daily commuters of the Mumbai travel looking for an alternative mode of travel. As the city builds back from COVID-19, there is a demanding need for an accessible, affordable and safe everyday commute and Rapido will be able to address that need."

Rapido also offers local youth in a city it operates in an earning opportunity, across its 100+ city presence. In Mumbai, Rapido has on-boarded 2,000 Captains to kick start the operations.

How it works

Customers have to download the app, log in to their account, and book a Rapido Ride, through their iOS/Android phones. Once booked, the amount and captain details appear on the homepage and the captain reaches the pick-up location. To ensure safety, captains carry an additional helmet for the passenger.

