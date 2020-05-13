No child is ever old for any mother, says MS Dhoni's mother Devaki Devi

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's mother Devaki Devi reacted to the latest photo of the cricketer that has been doing the rounds on social media. Dhoni's image went viral when a video was uploaded on his daughter Ziva's Instagram handle. Dhoni looked significantly different in the video thanks to the grey beard that he was sporting.

Dhoni's mother took note of his appearance and stated he isn't that old. "Yes, I have seen his new look but he is not that old. No child is ever old for any mother," Dhoni's mother was quoted as saying by BDcrictime.

Dhoni's latest look inspired memes and nostalgic posts from fans on social media. While some said that this reflects the fact that many are struggling to get haircuts, there were some who were sad that their favourite player is now growing old.

