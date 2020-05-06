No clarity yet on pending college exams or MHT-CET

The education department has assured that no student will face any academic loss. File photo

While the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) provided respite to students by announcing the dates for JEE-Main and NEET on Tuesday, the Maharashtra government has not yet declared any date for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) or the pending college exams, thereby making the students anxious.

Higher education minister Uday Samant did conduct a meeting on Tuesday with officials and Vice-Chancellors of all state universities to take decision based on University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines declared earlier. However, after the meeting, it was declared that final decision would be announced soon with an assurance that no student will face any academic loss.

Moreover, the state government's higher education department has decided to start counselling centres for students, parents at all districts to answer their queries regarding pending examinations, project submissions, viva and other aspects related to evaluation and assessment process.

"Every small district will have one, while bigger ones will have two such counselling centres to help the students and parents who are currently worried about their examination. These centres will have people who will resolve all their exam-related queries," announced Samant.

Special provisions for timely board results

To speed up the process of evaluating class X and XII exams, the state government will now allow teachers to travel for transporting answer sheets. Education department wrote a letter to all civic bodies, saying that teachers will have to carry the state board letter certifying their duty and I-Card to travel amid lockdown. The aim is to ensure that both results are declared before June 10 adhering to Supreme Court guidelines.

