No exams, but Mumbai University wants exam fees

If there was no final exam conducted this year due to the pandemic, why is the Mumbai University charging exam fees? This is the question on every student's mind, after the varsity issued a notification regarding deadlines for online registration for examinations. While the circular does not mention an amount for examination fee, the students' unions are alleging that some colleges are using the circular to charge examination fees.

No amounts but deadlines

The circular dated June 23 details out the registration process for examination. Though the circular does not include any amount, the deadline chart explained in the document mentions different dates for regular submission, one with late fees and another with more late fees, as usual.

Sachin Pawar, president of the Law Students Council, said, "When there was no examination, why should students have to pay examination fee? This is unfair. Already due to the lockdown everybody is facing a major financial crisis and there is no relief for payment of the coming academic year's fee. Amid this, colleges cannot ask examination fees, especially when there was no examination." Pawar also added that his organisation has written a letter to the governor regarding reducing the fee structure for this academic year as only 50 per cent of it will be held properly.

'Unbelievable decision'

Students unions expressed they were shocked to receive complaints from students stating that colleges are asking for examination fees. "Currently everybody is facing financial troubles and the varsity cannot ask students to pay examination fees. When the state government has declared that there is no examination, it is unbelievable that the varsity plans to charge examination fees," said Rohit Dhale, from Chatrabharti students' organisation, which has written a letter to the Mumbai University expressing students' issues and the unfair decision.

Official unavailable

Director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation at Mumbai University, Vinod Patil was unavailable for comment, despite repeated attempts to contact him.

