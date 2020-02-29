No extension for Mumbai police chief Sanjay Barve, confirms Anil Deshmukh

Putting to rest the rumours that incumbent Mumbai police chief Sanjay Barve would get another extension, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said to the media outside Vidhan Bhavan on Friday afternoon, "The current commissioner of police will go and a new officer will be appointed."

Deshmukh did not reveal who would replace Barve but sources said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar hadn't reached a consensus till late in the evening. The Shiv Sena has put in its preference while the NCP, which controls the Home Department, also wants to have a say in selection of the new commissioner of police (CP).

Appointing the CP is the chief minister's discretion. He enjoys the power to sideline senior officers for a junior in the Indian Police Service. An officer of the rank of Director General (DG) or Additional Director General (ADG) can hold the office. The post was upgraded to a DG rank from the previous ADG rank in the BJP-Sena regime. The post can be downgraded to accommodate an ADG from among many. However, the number of DG officers is very less compared to ADGs.

Sources said the names of Anti-Corruption Bureau boss Parambir Singh (DG rank), Rajanish Seth (ADG) and Sadanand Date (ADG) were discussed. Of these, Singh and Seth are said to be top contenders.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates