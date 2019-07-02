No extension for plastic bag makers: Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam

national

Environment minister Ramdas Kadam says there will be no relaxation granted in enforcing the ban on its manufacture and sale in Maharashtra

The government had on March 23 last year issued a notification banning the manufacture, use, sale, distribution and storage of all plastic material. FILE PIC

manufacturing units in Maharashtra will not get any extension for exhausting their stock in view of the plastic ban, the Legislative Assembly was told on Monday. Replying to a query during question hour, environment minister Ramdas Kadam said plastic was harmful for the environment, and that there would be no relaxation granted in enforcing the ban on its manufacture and sale.

The government had on March 23 last year issued a notification banning manufacture, use, sale, distribution and storage of all plastic material, including one-time use bags, spoons, plates, PET and PETE bottles and thermocol items. When BJP’s Raj Purohit said the enforcement deadline be extended till the industrial units, which had invested heavily in manufacturing plastic exhausted their goods, Kadam said the government had taken the decision to ban plastic after much thought and study.

“We will not allow plastic manufacturing units to function in the state and no time extension for enforcing the plastic ban would be given,” the minister said. Ajit Pawar from NCP demanded strict action against the violators of the ban. Kadam told the House that action had been taken against 6,369 shops and establishments and penalty of R4.12 crore had been collected from them till June 5 this year.

He said 8.36 lakh kg plastic had been seized during various raids. According to Kadam, as many as 273 factories have been directed to stop manufacture of plastic, and a penalty of R4.2 lakh had been levied on them, and 2.41 lakh kg plastic seized

