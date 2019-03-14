No Fathers in Kashmir poster: Soni Razdan's film looks like an intriguing tale

bollywood

After being banned for eight long months by the censor board, audiences pan India will get to watch Soni Razdan's No Fathers In Kashmir, one of the most-awaited films of 2019

No Fathers In Kashmir poster

No Fathers In Kashmir made headlines when it finally got the UA certificate that it had been fighting for all these months. Ashvin Kumar, the director who has helmed the project, has previously been nominated for an Oscar for his short film, Little Terrorist, and has won two National Awards for his eye-opening films on Kashmir — Inshallah Football and Inshallah Kashmir. No Fathers in Kashmir is the 3rd in his 'Kashmir trilogy’. Themes of hope, peace and humanity run through all his films with No Fathers In Kashmir being within the same emotions.

Besides being its writer and director, Ashvin also stars as one of lead characters of the film and is joined by stars Soni Razdan, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anshuman Jha and Maya Sarao and it is all set to release on April 5, 2019, across cinemas in India.

The makers have now released the first look poster of the film which features the shattered screen of a phone behind which two blue-eyed, grinning 16-year-olds peer out. The story traces a teenage British Kashmiri, Noor, who re-traces her roots in search of her father. There she meets Majid, a local boy smitten by her, who takes her to a forbidden area near the Indo-Pak border fraught with danger. They stumble upon a dark secret and things going awry when they're arrested. Noor is soon released with Majid still captive. Having put him into peril how far will Noor go to have Majid released? And can love ever be the same again for these two?

With a bold tagline 'Everybody thinks they know Kashmir' the makers are clearly hinting at what is expected from the film and its storyline. Speaking about the release and poster launch, director Ashvin Kumar said, "It is a film made for young people all over India to connect with young people all over Kashmir, about the euphoria and hopefulness of being young - an A certificate would keep both these audiences away from each other. Now I am confident kids will come out with their hearts beating for Kashmir."

