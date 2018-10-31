No Filter Neha Season 3: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he is 'aunty magnet'

bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals secrets about his life and wife Tahira Kashyap on No Filter Neha with Neha Dhupia Season 3

Ayushmann Khurrana. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ayushmannk

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is basking in the success of his films, Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho, appeared on Neha Dhupia's podcast show - No Filter Neha Season 3. Through this show, Ayushmann has spilled some details and secrets about his life and one trait about him that bothered his wife Tahira Kashyap.

Ayushmann Khurrana - the aunty magnet

Since childhood, I've been like an aunty magnet. I was in an all boys school, all boys college. So I had minimal interaction with the opposite sex. Aunties, they loved me, for all the good reasons. I don't know. I found older women hot.

Ayushmann doesn't share food!

Normally, the health doctors say that you should have 5 small meals a day, I have 5 big meals a day! I don't believe in sharing also. 'Thoda khana aaya hai toh ek insaan ko khane do na yaar' (Let a person alone eat the little portion that he's got!) why do you need to share food? I can't share.

Guess what Ayushmann hates shaving!

I only hate shaving my beard, by the way. I just feel naked when I shave… I don't feel confident in front of the camera. Of course, there's also a reason, because I have bushy eyebrows because 'poori nazar eyebrows pe jaati hai phir!' (entire attention goes on the eyebrows then)

Ayushmann Khurrana is obsessed with dental hygiene

I had braces when I was in 10th standard, and when you have braces, lot of food gets stuck in your braces so that's a problem. So, I got this habit when I had braces. Despite having braces, I used to always brush my teeth after every meal.

Ayushmann's wife jealous of his co-stars?

I remember my first film, Vicky Donor, and we were holding hands while she was watching the film. Jab kissing scene aaya, she just left my hand. It lasted for a good 2-3 years…in every film, there was a kiss! The uneasiness lasted for a good 3 years. I used to tell directors, kissing scene kaat do, ghar pe problem ho rahi hai.

Did you know Ayushmann was cast in this film before Vicky Kaushal?

I think the director and the producer were not on the same page at that time and we shot for 10 days. Later on, I got busy with other films, Bhumi Pednekar became busy with other films and the cast was changed.

Ayushmann's real first film

My first film was supposed to be KLPD, woh jo kabhi shoot hi nahi hui. I had just joined MTV that time, I was what 24-25 and I just wanted to do films. Always used to tell my boss – I "act" like an anchor, I am an actor inside. Toh he was like koi bhi movie aaye thodi kar lega, KLPD kya hota hai? Of course KLPD ka matlab kuch aur hota hai but this was Kisses, Love, Dosti, Pizza something like that.

Vicky Donor scene with Ayushmann before Vicky Donor

I remember Rannvijay entered our room saying ok Roadies, aapka agla task yeh hai ki , sperm donate karna hai aur ladkiyon ko unka support karna padega. So we went to this hospital in Allahabad and I entered this room. Uss room ke andar Hum Do Humare Do type ke posters lage hue the. And they had given me this box. Vicky Donor wala scene hua tha in 2004. So I donated my sperm and my sample was selected, I was top 3 out of 6 guys.

Ayushmann's dream cast

If im a director, I would love to cast Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone together.

