No Filter Neha Season 4: Do you know Rajkummar Rao stood for hours outside Mannat to see Shah Rukh Khan?

The latest actor to join Neha Dhupia for her chat show, No Filter Neha Season 4, was Rajkummar Rao. The actress posted a video on Instagram, announcing him as the latest actor to be grilled by her tricky and spicy questions:

We all know the inspiration behind Rao becoming a movie star. It's none other than Shah Rukh Khan. The actor has often spoken about how he has the highest regard for the star and how he always wanted to meet him. And on the show, he spilled the beans on his maiden encounter with Khan. This is what he said:-

"I met him in Bombay only at Mehboob Studios and before that, I was growing up in Delhi, I could feel that connect you know because he is also from Delhi and he made it so big. Actually, the first time when I came to Bombay, I would just stand outside Mannat, for hours, for like 6-7 hours, I would just stand there. Trying my luck that I might get to see him. I saw Gauri though so I felt so happy."

He added, "I didn't get to see him, then I was also shooting at Mehboob for something then I got to know that he is here so I called Shakun and said, listen I want to meet him, he said yeah sure, let me just tell him. But then almost after 15 minutes, I got a call from Shakun that go meet him, he is done. So I entered the van and I saw him, the first time like live, the real SRK, but he was so sweet. He knew everything about me and he made me feel so special. I became a bigger fan after that meeting. He is so fantastic. He is so charming and after that, of course, now, we are pretty close. Like I know I can message him, I know I can call him and he calls me and I still get pretty excited and you know that fan inside me would never die. I still feel very very happy whenever he calls me.

Wouldn't it be amazing if we get to see the two actors together in one film and in one frame?

