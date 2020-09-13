No game-day sex for Tom Brady

National Football League star Tom Brady, 43, has revealed that he does not prefer to have sex with wife Gisele Bundchen, 40, on match days. When asked on a recent podcast, if he makes love to his former supermodel wife on match days, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said: "No man, that's probably off the table.

"I wouldn't say that it [game-day sex] never happened but I don't think that would be the moment for it," added the six-time Super Bowl champion when asked about his pre-game warm-up rituals. Brady went on to speak about how Bundchen felt he was not contributing enough time to the family given his football commitments.

"She didn't feel I was doing my part for the family. She felt I'd play football all season while she would take care of the house. She would be like 'when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?' So, I had to check myself," added Brady.

