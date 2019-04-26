No last page here

things-to-do

Let your kids create their own never-ending book inspired by the work of French artist Joelle Jolivet

Dhwani Shah conducts a workshop

Perhaps the saddest part of reading books is that at some point, they won't have any more pages to read. However, that isn't true at this art workshop where kids above five years of age will be introduced to the concept of never-ending books.

The session will discuss An Indian Beach, a book by French linocut artist Joelle Jolivet that depicts the changes that go through a day's routine at a beach on a South Indian Coast. Kids will also be taught to create their own never-ending book.

The workshop will be conducted by National Institute of Design alum Dhwani Shah, a regular with kids art workshops, who is also a designer at Chennai-based Tara Books, the organisation behind the event.

ON April 27, 11 am to 12.30 am

AT Kahani Tree, A Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi

CALL 24306780 Register info@kahanitree.com

Cost R650

