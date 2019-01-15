No laundry for Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput while filming Sonchiriya; here's why!

bollywood

As the film progressed, the outfit kept getting dirtier and dirtier but the Sonchiriya team was very keen on using the same outfit, giving it a realistic feel

The recently released trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar's Sonchiriya has been generating immense buzz for the raw and rustic looks set in the rooted villages of central India. In order to make every look of the character realistic, the entire star cast of the film completed the shoot with only one outfit respectively. On top of that, all the outfits were not sent to the laundry to keep the continuity and authenticity intact.

As the film progressed, the outfit kept getting dirtier and dirtier but the Sonchiriya team was very keen on using the same outfit, giving it a realistic feel. In the film, it will give you the realistic feel and all the actors of Sonchiriya left no stones unturned to ace their characters.

The story of Sonchiriya is set in the 1970s showcasing a small town ruled and dominated by dacoits. Multiple gangs fight over the struggle to attain power. The cast dons fierce avatars in sync with the theme of the film. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles, Sonchiriya presents tale set in the era of dacoits.

Shot in the valleys of Madhya Pradesh, Sonchiriya promises to be a power packed action film giving a glimpse of the glorious years if dacoits in central India. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey who has earlier presented 'Udta Punjab' and 'Ishiqiya', the movie is slated to release on February 8, 2019.

