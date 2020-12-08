No mask no shooting, says Aarya Babbar as he starts filming crime thriller

Aarya Babbar and Rahul Dev have begun shooting for the crime thriller series, Duniya Gayi Bhaad Me. Word from the set of the web series is that Babbar has taken upon himself to ensure that safety precautions are followed.

He will shoot only if every unit member is wearing a mask. He has told director Rohit Gangurde and producer Dilip Pithva to ensure that the set at Madh Island is sanitised. "It's necessary we follow the rules in order to continue working," he says.

Talking to IANS about the series, Babbar said, "When I heard the narration, I knew this was a very different and interesting story. I read the entire script in one go. It was so engrossing and captivating at the same time. I am sure everybody will love it."

Duniya Gayi Bhaad Me is expected to release in February 2021. The web series will release on the OTT platform Digiflix TV.

