No more romantic comedies for Julia Roberts

Actress Julia Roberts says her days of starring in romantic comedies are over.

Roberts built her career starring in some of the most enduring romantic comedies of the modern film era. Now, the actress has admitted that she feels she has had too much life experience to convincingly star in a rom-com, reports etonline.com.

The actress has iconic rom-coms like "Pretty Woman", "My Best Friend's Wedding" and "Notting Hill" on her impressive list of credits. "There came a point in my career where people thought I had turned on romantic comedies, which I love them, I love to be in them, I love to watch them. But sometimes, they just don't work at a certain point of life experience," she added.

For Roberts, the disconnect comes when the audience doesn't believe that the actors in the film aren't naive and emotionally juvenile, as the characters in rom-coms tend to be to allow for the zany situations in the genre.

"It's not about age, it's just about what people know that you know," Roberts explained. She will next be seen in thriller "Homecoming". It will stream on Amazon Prime Video from November 2.

The show, adapted from a podcast with the same name, follows the life of case worker-turned-waitress Heidi Bergman (Roberts) as she struggles to remember her time working at a facility that treats soldiers returning from war.

