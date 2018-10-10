No more wine for Alex Ferguson

football

Alex Ferguson

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has quit alcohol, including his favourite red wine, as he recovers from a brain surgery. The Scot, 76, who underwent an emergency surgery in May following a brain haemorrhage, visited France for a holiday recently.

"He drank water every time he visited us, not a drop of wine touched his lips," a staff member of Villefranche-sur-Mer restaurant in France was quoted saying by British tabloid The Daily Mail.

"Sir Alex loves his wine, but he's stopped drinking for the time being — that's not so good for us, but his health has to come first. We'll all raise a glass to him when he feels he's ready to go back on the red."

