No Mumbai visit for Sachin Tendulkar's fan Sudhir

Before becoming India cricket's most famous fan, Sudhir Kumar Gautam came to be known as Sachin Tendulkar's biggest supporter by painting his body in the tri-colour and blowing his conch shell every time Tendulkar took guard.

There hasn't been a year when the crazy fan has failed to meet Tendulkar, 47, on his birthday since November 2003, when Sudhir, 39, first met the Indian batting legend. Today will be different due to the nationwide lockdown. "I am sad that I won't be able to meet and wish Sachin sir this time. However, I will call to wish him. Sachin sir too has decided not to celebrate his birthday this time [due to the worldwide health crisis]," Sudhir told mid-day on Thursday from New Delhi where he is put up at his friend's home. He lives in Muzzafarpur, Bihar.

"For the last three years, I have gifted him something on his birthday. Once it was a Lord Ganesha painting made by me. On other occasions, a collage of his old pictures put together by me. I will share my special gift for him on Instagram tomorrow," he said.

