Dawood Mansoori, a 20-year-old from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh is a budding entrepreneur in the field of digital marketing. His father is the owner of very renowned brands of India the Patent Tea Company Private Limited. He is a sportsman too. A national-level volleyball player and a cricketer have bought many laurels in the field of a niche market. Adulthood is an age when you either waste your time or do something productive. Everyone has a plan after achieving success but what if we fail? No one knows.

My father is my idol. He always taught me how to stay down to earth and always learn a lesson from failure. Taking risks, falling down is the crucial process of life but it will help you rise up. His father has gone through a lot of hardship during his childhood days. He never wanted his children to suffer the same. Dawood tributes are success to his father. Currently, he is working both nationally as well as internationally. He never wanted to lead an ordinary life rather he is fond of a luxurious lifestyle, fancy cars, and branded watches. He always desired to do something out of the blue. A positive attitude and a creative action plan will bring you on the path of success. Get yourself detached from simple and ordinary things around you, only this will help you to think big. How you approach towards failure is important rather than celebrating your success eve.

Stating a business at this is very astonishing and a proud moment for his family. Confrontation with failure will make you stronger day by day. A person full of positivity is at his highest capabilities. One should always learn to use these capabilities in the right manner. Actions speak louder than words. Having patience and be kind is the only mantra that one should follow in this struggling world. Playing sports always taught him to be disciplined and punctual. Always wait for the right opportunity and the right time. Take the risk and appreciate it later.

