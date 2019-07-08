No partying, no boozing: Coleen warns Wayne Rooney

football

Wayne Rooney, who is currently playing for Major League Soccer team, DC United, has been banned by Coleen

Footballer Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen has set strict rules for her husband as she moves back to the UK from USA with their children.

Rooney, 33, who is currently playing for Major League Soccer team, DC United, has been banned by Coleen, 33, from partying and boozing and said she would check on him daily. British tabloid, The Sun quoted a source: "Wayne won't be joining them due to his football commitments, but she's said parties and boozing is off limits and she'll be checking in daily with him."

"She [Coleen] devotes herself to her family and after everything Wayne's put her through, she needs to let her hair down and have fun," the source said about their marital woes in recent months.



"It's been a tough year so far and getting back to her roots is exactly what she needed." The couple have three kids — Kai, nine, Klay, six, Kit, three.

Wayne Rooney has a history of being in the wrong end of issues and wife Coleen is just stepping up her game to keep her husband away from troubles.

