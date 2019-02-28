No peaceful transition of power if Trump loses 2020 elections: Michael Cohen

international

He also stated that Trump never expected to win the elections, which were merely a marketing opportunity for the former businessman

Michael Cohen. Pic/AFP

Washington D.C.: Speaking before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, US President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen claimed that "there will never be a peaceful transition of power" if Trump loses the 2020 Presidential elections."

"Given my experience working for Mr Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020 that there will never be a peaceful transition of power. And this is why I agreed to appear before you today," CNN quoted Cohen as telling the House Committee during the public testimony on Wednesday (local time).

"My loyalty to Mr Trump has cost me everything - my family's happiness, my law license, my company, my livelihood, my honour, my reputation and soon my freedom," he stated in his closing remarks.Â

The incumbent US President's former attorney is due to start his three-year jail term on May 6. He was found guilty on a string of counts including campaign finance crimes related to the "illegal hush money" paid to porn star Stormy Daniels on Trump's behest.

Based on Cohen's testimony, House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings told reporters that it appeared that the incumbent US President had committed a crime while in office. "Based on what - looking at the text and listening to Mr Cohen, it appears that he (Trump) did," Cummings replied to a question regarding the same.

"I know that you are worried about your family, but this is a part of your destiny and hopefully this portion of your destiny will lead to a better, a better, a better Michael Cohen, a better Donald Trump, a better United States of America and a better world and I mean that from the depths of my heart," Cummings had told Cohen during the closing remarks on Wednesday (local time).

Cohen made startling revelations about Trump, including claims like Trump had lied about his role in Moscow's Trump Tower project during the Presidential campaign 2016 - the elections where he beat his Democrat opponent Hillary Clinton to take charge as the 45th President of the United States. He also stated that Trump never expected to win the elections, which were merely a marketing opportunity for the former businessman.

