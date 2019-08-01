No planet B

things-to-do

A citizen's initiative hopes to target parents and children to discuss how we can collectively tackle climate change

FFF is a world movement inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thurnberg

When a 15-year-old Greta Thunberg started protesting outside the Swedish Parliament last year urging the need to address climate change, she inspired a global movement called Fridays For Future (FFF). All around the world, students organised similar protests on Fridays. And Mumbai has it's own city chapter, too — in March this year, students took to the streets on a march in Juhu.

It was then that filmmaker Sourav Dutta, who runs Project Nomad — an initiative for alternative education — came on board to film a documentary. Titled Deadline 2030, the year implies that we have 11 years to save the planet from irreversible damage. The film will be screened as part of an event called Climate pe Charcha, which Dutta will be organising. He states that it is not possible for children to undertake Thunberg's level of activism unless a system of alternative education facilitates it. That's what Sunday's session aims to do through a conversation with parents, tutors and children on these pressing issues. "Since it may be difficult to understand FFF, I thought of a simple name for the event. It's an educative approach where we first screen the 40-minute film and then have a discussion around it," he shares.



Sourav Dutta

However, if the event sees more participation from children, then hands-on activities will also be planned. "Considering Mumbai is a low-lying area, we'll be talking about specific situations. For instance, if you wake up one day and you're surrounded by water, then what precautions do you take?" Dutta explains, adding that he's also trying to request comedians to do sets on such themes. The main goal, he maintains, is to influence children in an era where presidents believe climate change is a conspiracy. After all, we need more Thunbergs.

On August 4, 3 pm to 6 pm

At Kaiwalya Building, Anandvihar CHS, Khar West.

Log on to Climate pe Charcha on Facebook

