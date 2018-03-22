No rift between Sanjay Dutt and producer Rahul Mittra

Producer of Torbaaz, which sees Sanjay Dutt rehabilitate fidayeens, rubbishes rumours of film being stalled due to creative differences with him



Sanjay Dutt

Earlier this month, rumour mills were abuzz with news that Girish Malik's action thriller, Torbaaz, starring Sanjay Dutt, had been put on the backburner due to creative differences between the actor and makers of the film. That Dutt had returned to the bay 15 days after the shoot kicked-off in the picturesque locales of Kyrgyzstan last December, gave credence to the reports. However, producer Rahul Mittra rubbishes the suggestions, stating that the unit shared a laugh over the "false stories".



Girish Malik

"The schedules of our film are spread across six months because we need to showcase specific seasons. Our first leg in Kyrgyzstan was meant to be a 15-day one, but people thought the unit had returned without shooting because it was such a short schedule," Mittra reasons. The unit will fly to the country again in mid-April for the second leg of the film, which sees Dutt essay the role of an army man and father to a young child. His character will be seen trying to rehabilitate young fidayeens through cricket. "It's a 40-day schedule. In our last leg, we shot in extreme weather conditions, where temperatures fell below -15 degrees Celsius. We captured amazing shots. We are looking forward to this one," he says, adding that cast members Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev will also be present for the schedule. "Later, we also have to film a few portions in India. I am expecting to wrap up by the end of June."

As for suggestions of a rift between Dutt and him, Mittra says, "There is no truth to these rumours. Sanjay and I recently finished working on Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, and I am releasing that film on July 27, to coincide with his birthday. It is my gift to him, so there is obviously no animosity."

