No right way

On the occasion of World Lefthanders Day, here's a curated list of online platforms that offer stationery for the left-handed

Say you want to use a pair of scissors, but the grip and blades are reversed. This is what most left-handed people go through, as they try and get accustomed to instruments meant for the right-handed crowd. To help them avoid this persistent discomfort, multiple websites are offering stationery and other essentials, especially designed for “lefties”. On World Lefthanders Day, we tell you about three such options.

Everyday essentials

Stationery apart, this site also has cups for left-handers, where the handle is on the other side and the graphics face the mug holder. They also have a prank variant, where when held in the right hand, liquid leaks out of a small hole, dripping onto the right-handed drinker’s clothes. It does not spill when held in the left hand.

Log on to: leftyslefthanded.com

Cost: Rs 1,000 for two

A primer and playing cards

This website has a set of geometric tools, starting with a ruler that is printed in reverse for natural movement, so you can draw a line starting from the right while pulling the pencil towards you. The offerings include a guide designed especially for left-handed children to help them develop essential pre-writing skills that suit their natural hand movement and correct grip.

There are also playing cards printed in a way in which left- and right-handed individuals can hold them in the other hand and select with their dominant hands.

Log on to: lefthandshop.in

Cost: Rs 150 onwards

Basic stationery

The most useful item on this website is the pen, which allows left-handed people to see what they are writing. It comes with a reversed blade that allows you to hold the pen in the left hand and turn it clockwise, the natural direction for left-handed movement. They also have a pair of scissors with reversed blades for comfortable and frustration-free cutting. For any pair of scissors to work perfectly, the fingers and thumb need to push the blades together laterally. But with a right-handed pair of scissors, for a person who’s left-handed, the fingers and thumb tend to force right-handed blades apart. So, rather than being sheared, the material is merely hacked.

Log on to: maped.com

Cost: Rs 75 onwards

