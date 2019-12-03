No Time To Die teaser: Official trailer will launch on December 4

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The first look of the upcoming James Bond movie "No Time To Die" teased fans on Monday with glimpses of Daniel Craig performing death-defying stunts, flaunting flying cars and bikes, giving a fleeting hint of a mysterious masked villain, and showing actress Ana de Armas engage in a spirited gun battle.

The teaser served to announce that the full-length trailer of Bond 25 will be out on Wednesday, December 4. The 14-second teaser was posted on the official James Bond Twitter account, and it declared: 'Bond is back'. "Bond is back. The first trailer for 'No Time To Die' arrives this Wednesday #Bond25 #BondJamesBond," the Twitter post read. The film is slated to release in India on April 3, 2020.

The teaser, which started trending no sooner that it released, gives out interesting plot points, and shares the look of Craig as James Bond. He is seen doing stunts, looks smart in sharp suits, and handsome as he walks out of a car.

The teaser starts with a shot of Craig dressed in a tuxedo, and then proceeds to put together a series of shots from the film, including action scenes and romantic encounters. There a car chase, a shoot-out, a bike chase in which Bond appears to go airborne and lots of shots from multiple exotic locations.

There's also a mysterious element attached to it with a blurry look of what seems to be of villain, played by Rami Malek. In the clip, one sees a figure in a mask behind a patterned glass door. The teaser also shows Ana de Armas as Paloma, engaging in a gun battle. There's also a glimpse of Lashana Lynch's character. Lynch is supposed to be playing a possible successor to Craig's Agent 007.

Directed by Cary Fukunaga, the film also features Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw. It is co-written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Scott Z Burns.

The official synopsis of the film reads: In "No Time to Die", Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

