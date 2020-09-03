No Time To Die Trailer 2: Daniel Craig is back as Bond and we can't keep calm!

Daniel Craig's stint as the inimitable James Bond may be ending soon, but nothing can kill our excitement of watching him in action once again in the newest instalment of the 007 franchise. The makers of the 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die, have just dropped the all-new trailer of the Daniel Craig-starrer!

The film is packed with a stellar ensemble cast including Lea Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris and Jeffrey Wright. What's even better is that Rami Malek plays the role of the Bond Baddie, Safin, and Ana de Armas as the lady love in Bond's life along with Lashana Lynch who takes over Bond's number after he decides to leave active service.

Watch the new trailer of No Time To Die below:

The action-packed film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who has previously given box office hits like Jane Eyre and includes screenwriting by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Cary and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who made her name with the hit sitcom Fleabag.

Our favourite British secret agent, working for the MI6, is back in business. It promises to be a fitting finale for Daniel Craig as the actor bids farewell to the franchise after starring in four previous Bond films.

No Time to Die releases this November... are you excited?

