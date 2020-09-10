Mumbai: No water supply in Parel, Sewri, Naigaon on Sept 11 and 12

This picture has been used for representation purpose

The BMC has begun work on changing the 100-year-old water pipelines in the city in phases. Under this, the work of changing a 4-km long water line in F south and E wards is in the final stages. Due to this, there will be no water supply in Parel, Sewri and Naigaon on September 11 and 12. The area has hospitals like KEM, Tata, Wadia and MGM. Dadar, Hindmata, Lalbaug will get water supply, but with low pressure.

The work of disconnecting the old 1,450 mm-diameter pipeline and connecting the new 1,500 mm-diameter-line is currently on at Zakaria Bunder Road.

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC partly demolishes at Kangana Ranaut's Bandra office

In addition, a 600 mm-diameter-pipeline will be connected to the new line at Sewri Bus depot to improve water supply in F South ward.

The work will start at 10 am on Friday and is expected to be completed by 10 am on Saturday. Due to this, the water supply of Parel, Sewri, Naigaon, Ghodapdeo will be cut for a few hours to 24 hours.

Major hospitals like KEM, Tata, Wadia and MGM will also not get water supply from 10 am on Friday to 10 am.

On Saturday. Sewri Fort, Koliwada, Acharya Donde Road, TJ Road, Zakaria Bundar Road, Sewri Cross Road, Parel village, Nanabhai Paralkar Road, Bhoiwada, Abhyudya Nagar, Rani Baug area, Ghodapdeo will not receive water supply.

10am

Time the work will start on Friday

10am

Time the work will end on Saturday

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news