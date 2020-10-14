No wedding on the cards for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt yet?

A lot has been spoken about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. Earlier, it was rumoured that the duo would be tying the knot in December. But now it seems the ceremony will take its time.

Earlier in August, it was reported by Times of India that due to their respective professional commitments, the wedding wouldn't happen this year. But now Times of India has reported again that it's also the unfortunate demise of Rishi Kapoor that the duo wouldn't be getting married. A member of the Kapoor family said, "There will be no wedding this year, and maybe not next year either. He (Rishi Kapoor) passed away in April. So there's absolutely no question of a wedding until the middle of 2021."

The duo is collaborating for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Superhero-trilogy called Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, and Mouni Roy. This film was earlier titled Dragon and was slated to release on Christmas 2016. However, due to the massively mounted scale, the makers needed more time to shape and enhance it.

It was then announced that the drama would come out on Independence Day 2019 and then December 4, 2020, but owning to the lockdown, it seems the release has to wait a little longer. Apart from this film, Ranbir Kapoor also has a film with Luv Ranjan coming up that stars Shraddha Kapoor opposite him, and is also in talks with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a thriller titled Devil.

Coming to Alia Bhatt, she be completing eight years in the Hindi film industry this year. She made her debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year in 2012 and managed to strike an impression with her performance in her second film, the Imtiaz Ali directorial, Highway. Success happened in the form of films like 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, and Gully Boy.

She has one of the most promising line-up of films among her contemporaries. The first one is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, this was supposed to arrive on September 11 but could be postponed!

She then has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most ambitious films of recent times that will be made into a trilogy. This Superhero drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Also in the line-up is SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is slated to release on January 8, 2021, and Karan Johar's Takht, which will arrive on December 24, 2021! This period drama also has Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor.

