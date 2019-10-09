Nobel Physics Prize to 3 for Big Bang, exoplanet

Swiss Astronomers Didier Queloz and Michel Mayor will share one half of prize and Canadian-American cosmologist James Peebles (inset) will get another half. Pic /AFP

Stockholm: Canadian-American cosmologist James Peebles and Swiss astronomers Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz on Tuesday won the Nobel Physics Prize for research increasing our understanding of our place in the universe, the jury said. Peebles won one-half of the prize "for theoretical discoveries that have contributed to our understanding of how the universe evolved after the Big Bang," professor Goran Hansson, secretary general of Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, told a press conference.

Mayor and Queloz shared the other half for the first discovery, in October 1995, of a planet outside our solar system - an exoplanet - orbiting a solar-type star in the Milky Way.

"Their discoveries have forever changed our conceptions of the world," the jury said. Peebles is Albert Einstein Professor of Science at Princeton University in the US, while Mayor and Queloz are both professors at the University of Geneva. The prize consists of a gold medal, a diploma and the sum of nine million Swedish kronor (about $914,000). The trio will receive the prize on December 10.

