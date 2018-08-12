Nobel Prize-winning author V.S. Naipaul dies at 85

international

V S Naipaul was born on Aug 17, 1932, and went on to study at Oxford University and his first novel

This February 21, 2002 file photo shows Nobel Laureate, British author V.S. Naipaul speaking during a literary festival in Neemrana, in Rajasthan state, India. Pic/AFP

London: British novelist and Nobel Prize winner for Literature, Sir. V.S. Naipaul has breathed his last on Sunday. He was 85 and died at his home in London, his family has confirmed.

Naipaul was born on Aug 17, 1932, and went on to study at Oxford University and his first novel, "The Mystic Masseur," was published in 1957. Naipaul later gained a lot of reputation as a wrote dozens of books, many of which dealt with colonialism and its dark legacy.

The writer's wife, Nadira Naipaul, said he "died surrounded by those he loved having lived a life which was full of wonderful creativity and endeavor," The New York Times reported.

Naipaul was awarded the Nobel Prize for literature in the year 2001, "for having united perceptive narrative and incorruptible scrutiny in works that compel us to see the presence of suppressed histories."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever