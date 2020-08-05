Nobody wants to see Tokyo Olympics sans fans

The spokesman of the Tokyo Olympics, Masa Takaya on Tuesday did not rule out the possibility of hosting the postponed Olympic Games behind closed doors while insisting that nobody wants to see the Games without spectators. Japan's JIJI Press last week quoted an unnamed Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) executive, who is close to Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, as saying that the Games should take place, even without spectators.

Takaya said that such a topic related to the countermeasures of COVID-19 has to be addressed after discussions among key parties—the national government, Tokyo metropolitan government and Tokyo 2020 organising committee.

IOC President, Thomas Bach said in July that the IOC is opposed to staging events without fans. "He [Bach] is not willing to see the Games without spectators," Takaya said. "Tokyo 2020 is not willing to see the Games without spectators either. So, no one is willing to see the Games without spectators," he added.

