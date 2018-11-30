Nooshin on making threatening, abusive calls: I will explain the other side of story

cricket

However, the person named in Powar's report is former India cricketer Nooshin Al Khadeer, who played five Tests and 78 ODIs

India women's cricket team head coach Ramesh Powar revealed in his report that the team manager Trupti Bhattacharya received a threatening and abusive call from a person named Nusheen for ill-treating veteran batswoman Mithali Raj during the World T20 in the Caribbean.

However, the person named in Powar's report is former India cricketer Nooshin Al Khadeer, who played five Tests and 78 ODIs. She has claimed 100 wickets in ODIs. "Nooshin is Mithali's best friend since they worked for South Central Railways," a source said yesterday. Nooshin took up a coaching assignment with the Chattisgarh team on Raj's advice since the team have many youngsters.

Nooshin is ready to face the BCCI. "They have heard only one side of the story. If I am asked [by the BCCI] to explain my role [in calling the team manager in the West Indies], I will explain the other side of the story," Nooshin said. "I am not contracted with the BCCI, so they cannot question me. But if they do so, I am prepared with my answers," she added.

