Nora Fatehi: Always wanted to be face of my own show

Nora Fatehi

Actress Nora Fatehi, who will be seen hosting a dating reality show Dating in the Dark, says she always wanted to be the face of a show. "I'm very excited to start the shoot of 'Dating in the Dark', this is huge for me as I've always wanted to be a face of my own show and MTV is the perfect platform to reach the younger audience. This is going to be a really interesting and unique show and I'm sure the audience will really enjoying watching," Nora said in a statement.

Dating in the Dark will give three single men and women a chance to meet and get to know each other. But, the twist will be that the contestants being able to speak with each other without any eye contact because the dating happens in a dark room.

On being the host of the show, Nora said: "The show makes dating fun as it leaves millennials with a question - are looks really that important? I strongly believe that appearance is important as it's the first impression you get but that is definitely not the deciding factor."

Nora added that the MTV show, with its unique concept, has always managed to go beyond the standard conventional way of engaging with its audiences. "This show marks my first stint as a host and a face of a show. I am extremely happy to be part of this amazing team. I hope that the audience and my fans appreciate my role and find their own answer to the question - do looks really matter or is the personality more important in finding the one," she added.

