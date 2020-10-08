Nora Fatehi dancing on the beach with her pal is the kind of vacation we want right now!

Nora Fatehi is off to a mini-vacation, on the sand and the beaches, with her crew. The dancing diva ruled the judge's seat at India's Best Dancer, in the absence of Malaika Arora. Now, after working hard, the actress has taken an off and decided to chill by the beautiful golden beaches. Yet the location is still unknown, Nora seems to have a gala time with her pal, dancing and singing and sipping on some punches amid the desert.

Nora and her friend shared a video where the duo is seen dancing to some upbeat music. Dressed in a multicoloured monokini, paired with white kimono, Nora's moves will surely stun you. Check out the video right away, and oh boy, they are in sync!

Speaking about Nora's appearance on the show, India's Best Dancer witnessed an upward growth in the TRPs bringing the show up on the charts, entering into the Top 5 shows on Indian television. In just a week, the dancing reality show attained the third position on TRP charts and continued to stick in the Top 5 over the weeks.

Nora Fatehi impressed the audience with her impeccable knowledge of dance as well as adorable charm and flawless fluency in Hindi. Not only the contestants but also the audience would eagerly await the feedback and comments from Nora post every performance on the show. Nora's exit from the dance reality show disheartened a lot of followers. The fans also expressed their resentment on the internet, demanding to stay. It is said that she will grace the show once again on the grand-finale.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news