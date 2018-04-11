Nora Fatehi looks sensuous in this hot photoshoot

Known for her exceptional pole and belly dance, Nora Fatehi is getting trained under Ranveer Singh's Football coach for the sport as an alternate fitness regime. Here is a beautiful photo of hers



Nora Fatehi shared this photo on her Instagram account

Nora Fatehi has enchanted one and all with her sexy belly dance time and again. The model-actress' chiselled physique is something one may dream of to acquire.

Nora, recently, posted a picture and wrote, "Came through dripping ..........@advait_vaidya —(sic)."

Dancing diva Nora Fatehi is known for her belly dancing and pole dancing, but this time she has taken up a new challenge. After having wowed the audiences with her dance number in Baahubali, she is currently busy learning to play Football.

Nora is undergoing training and practice sessions for football under celebrity coach Govi Tyler who is known to train the All-star football club team that includes Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan etc. Govi is also the football trainer of Ranveer Singh. Nora is been learning the tricks and tips of this game with great passion and determination. She's an avid fitness freak and loves taking up newer ways to keep herself fit.

On the work front, the Canadian-Moroccan actress Nora Fatehi will next be seen in Malayalam film Kayamkulam Kochunni, starring Nivin Pauly. This will be the second Malayalam film Nora will be seen in. The first film she shot for was with actor Prithviraj's Double Barrel.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi Trains In Football Under Ranveer Singh's Trainer Govi Tyler

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates