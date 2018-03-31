Nora Fatehi talks about cyber bullies

'Enough is enough', says Nora Fatehi to trollers online

Nora Fatehi, who is often trolled for her social-media posts, feels that cyber bullies have been feeling "too safe in the cyber world for too long". She says, "Trolling is a cyber-crime and if you are caught for it, you cannot run away by saying that it is your opinion. Everyday there are people who have self-esteem issues or even worse, commit suicide because of trolls (sic)."

