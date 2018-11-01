Nora Fatehi to play 'key role' in Batla House

bollywood

This will be the second time Nora Fatehi will be seen sharing screen space with John.

Actress Nora Fatehi is excited to join the cast of the upcoming film "Batla House".

Nora on Friday tweeted that she will be playing a key role in the movie, starring John Abraham.

"I'm so happy to announce that I am indeed playing a key role in the movie 'Batla House'. I am so excited to be joining the cast and crew and to be collaborating again with John Abraham, Nikkhil Advani, Bhushan Kumar. It's going to be epic," Nora wrote.

This will be the second time Nora will be seen sharing screen space with John. The two were last seen together on-screen in the song Dilbar dilbar from Satyameva Jayate. On the work front, Nora will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Four years and a string of dance numbers — including Dilbar in Satyameva Jayate - later, Fatehi points out that bagging Bharat has reinstated her faith in hard work. "It hasn't been an easy journey, but I feel that perseverance ultimately pays off."

