'North coastal Odisha, WB may receive rainfall due to Cyclone Bulbul'

Fishermen pull their boats to away from the sea following Cyclone Bulbul warning, in Puri. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, light to moderate rainfall is expected over north coastal districts of Odisha as the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Bulbul' has moved towards the northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal.

The areas which fall under north coastal districts of Odisha are- Puri, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Jagatsinghpur districts.

The cyclone, thereafter, is very likely to re-curve northeastwards and expected to move fast and cross West Bengal - Bangladesh Coasts between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh), across Sunderban delta by today evening or late at night.

The wind speed would be around of 110-120 Kmph gusting to 135 Kmph today over these areas.

Due to the prevalence of the cyclonic storm, a few areas over North and South 24 Paraganas and east Medinipur districts in the next six hours.

Gale wind speed reaching 140-150 kmph gusting to 165 kmph is prevailing over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal around the system center.

"It is very likely to increase gradually and become 145-155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph by November 9 morning and decrease gradually thereafter," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

The fishing operations have been totally suspended over Odisha-West Bengal coasts till November 10. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into along and off Odisha-West Bengal coast till tomorrow.

Due to Cyclonic Storm 'Bulbul' damage to thatched houses, salt pens, power and communication lines are expected over coastal districts of north Odisha and West Bengal.

It has advised Coastal hutment dwellers to move to safer places and mobilise evacuation from coastal areas of South and North 24 Parganas.

The organisation has advised people in affected areas to remain indoors and has urged local authorities of both the states to regulate rail and road traffic to be regulated.

