Not a single major firecracker injury in Mumbai this Diwali

None of the major hospitals in Mumbai have reported serious burns from crackers this year

Just like the city's streets, Mumbai's hospitals, too, have been largely quiet this Diwali, thanks to the reduced use of firecrackers. None of the major hospitals in the city have reported serious burns from crackers this year.

Around 40 people were rushed to these hospitals, but none sustained major injuries. Currently, 12 people are undergoing treatment at the biggest state-run burn centre at Airoli, the National Burns Centre.

JJ hospital had five patients with burns from firecrackers, with none admitted. Most of the patients were in the age group of 7-11 years, with one 35-year-old woman who sustained a first-degree burn on her right hand. The youngest patient was seven-year-old Rinky Puransingh, who suffered an injury in her right eye, while eight-year-old Nikhil Yadav suffered burns on his hand, foot and nose. They are both stable.

At KEM hospital, no major burn cases were registered during Diwali. Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean of the hospital, said, "No one has been admitted at the hospital with major burn injuries. It was mostly a safe Diwali for people, which is good news."

At Sion Hospital, 12 people were brought with minor burns, of whom two are currently undergoing treatment. The situation is same at the other major civic-run hospitals - Nair and Cooper hospitals.

The National Burns Centre at Airoli received 12 burn patients, ten of whom are from Mumbai, while one is from Delhi and another from Gwalior. Dr Sunil Keswani, in-charge of the hospital, said, however, that the number of cases might increase over the next few days, as burn patients are often taken to private clinics for treatment initially, and are brought to the burns centre later, when the condition gets aggravated. "We get serious patients after two to three days. I can't comment exactly on whether the number of cases has decreased. We will have to wait and see."

