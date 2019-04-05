Not Baahubali, Saaho marks Prabhas' most expensive action sequence

regional-cinema

Saaho will showcase Prabhas in a completely new avatar after Baahubali. The film also presents Shraddha Kapoor in an action-packed avatar doing some daredevil stunts.

The Baahubali superstar Prabhas created an uproar across the nation with his high octane action sequences that were mounted on a huge scale in the two-part period drama. However, the actor's most expensive action sequence is not from the epic franchise but the upcoming action thriller Saaho.

Mounted on the shoulders of Prabhas, Saaho is one of the most anticipated films of the year owing to the tremendous popularity of the actor as well as the huge scale of the film. The action thriller has a sequence which consists of fifty crew members from Hollywood to shoot one of the most expensive action sequences of India.

Prabhas, who will be seen fighting rain, dust, car, and bike is leaving no stone unturned to perfect his action sequences. The actor is making sure he is following a strict diet and tremendous workout routine to maintain a sleek look after his bulky avatar in Baahubali.

Winning hearts of the audience across quarters with the humongous success of Baahubali franchise, Prabhas has generated immense curiosity amongst cine-goers to witness the epitome of a high tech action thriller Saaho.

