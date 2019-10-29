Not Baiju Bawra, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to team up for this film

A lot has been spoken about Baiju Bawra over the last few days ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his another magnum opus. There were reports that Ajay Devgn has been roped in the play the eponymous character, but a report by Bollywood Hungama now suggests that Devgn and Bhansali are now collaborating after two decades for Bhansali's another film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor is likely to essay the role of a gangster who fell in love with the woman.

A trade source had this to say about the speculations, "Last week, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Leela Bhansali met at Anand Pandit's Diwali party and chatted for hours. They caught up on a lot of stuff and that's when SLB also invited him over to his office. Ajay dropped in a couple of days after that and they had a meeting for more than a couple of hours. Bhansali offered him two scripts – a biopic and the other fictional, a love story, which is said to be Baiju Bawra. In Baiju Bawra the actor was offered the role of Tansen. Ajay liked his role in Gangubai as it's an intense character – a mobster with a golden heart who teaches Gangubai the tricks of the trade and falls in love with her."

It added, "Ajay didn't sign right then as he wants to do the signing and make the announcement at an auspicious date, which will be this week. The star showed the famous filmmaker some scenes his next project, a historical action drama, Tanhaji and Bhansali who himself excels in such period dramas was quite impressed. Apart from both these movies, the filmmaker also offered him another action drama based on a warrior film, which will be directed by SLB, at a later date. Ajay's role in Gangubai is an extremely powerful and passionate one and will be remembered in cinema for the depth and romance in it."

The collaboration surely seems to be a big one. The two worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999, where he played the third bead in the rosary in a passionate and intense love triangle. We wonder what the reason was the two artists never worked together again. But as they say, better late than never. Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, the film is slated to release on September 11, 2020.

