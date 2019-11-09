Not just a fitness enthusiast, Janhvi Kapoor is a foodie too

Janhvi Kapoor may be fitness conscious but she is also a foodie. The actor, who is in Amritsar ahead of the shoot of Dostana 2, is tucking into local delicacies. In her Instagram story, she can be seen savouring a tall glass of lassi topped with loads of cream along with makki di roti, sarson da saag, lachha paratha, Amritsari kulcha, maa ki dal and paneer at a quaint local eatery. She's keen to follow the dictum: When in Punjab, do as the Punjabis do — eat, drink and be merry.

And why not, she regularly works out, makes it a point to keep a check on her diet and as stated above, is a fitness enthusiast. Just like anyone else, even she should be allowed to have her cheat day, shouldn't she? And what's the point in traveling to Amritsar if you cannot savour its delicacies?

Coming to Dostana 2, Kapoor plays Kartik Aaryan's sister, and Aaryan plays a homosexual character who's in love with Lakshya, the debutant Dharma Productions is all set to launch. Given the madness that the actors are indulging in, it seems the comedy is going to be a riot. As far as her upcoming films are concerned, there are plenty of them.

Her first release next year is going to be Gunjan Saxena, where she plays the eponymous character. It's her second film and first biopic, a fascinating story about selflessness and success. It's all set to release on March 6, 2020. The next one is a horror-comedy, titled RoohiAfza, with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. This opens in the cinemas on April 17.

Karan Johar makes his first period drama called Takht, where the actress will essay the role of a courtesan. It's a grand film and arguably his most ambitious one. And then, the actress will collaborate with her father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor for a female-centric film. It seems she's all set to own 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates