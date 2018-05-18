Not just T20 2018: Lalchand Rajput appointed as Zimbabwe's interim head coach

Rajput replaced former Zimbabwe pacer Heath Streak, who was sacked in March after the team failed to qualify for the next year's World Cup



Lalchand Rajput

Former India coach Lalchand Rajput was yesterday appointed as interim head coach of the Zimbabwe cricket team. Rajput replaced former Zimbabwe pacer Heath Streak, who was sacked in March after the team failed to qualify for the next year's World Cup.

"It is a good opportunity for me to take Zimbabwe cricket ahead," Rajput told PTI. Zimbabwe Cricket also tweeted: "He is a highly qualified, vastly experienced and well-respected coach."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever