Not knocked out, says Mike Tyson after Roy Jones Jr. draw

Roy Jones Jr (left) and Mike Tyson celebrate their split draw after the exhibition fight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Pic/AFP

Mike Tyson plans on fighting more exhibitions after a draw with Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday in his comeback at age 54 and Jones says he’ll be tough to beat.

“I’m happy I’m not knocked out or anything. I’ll be better the next one,” Tyson said after the eight-round exhibition at Staples Center in Los Angeles. “I could have done everything better. God willing I’ll be better the next exhibition.”

The showdown of former heavyweight champions saw Jones, 51, thinking he won the fight but impressed at the stamina and strength showed by Tyson.

“It surprised me he could go eight rounds,” Jones said. “He could go with anybody. If he connects, you’ll have a problem. He can do anything he wants to do.” A three-judge panel scored the bout a draw, with no details announced, but Jones didn’t mind that result so much. “I thought I won the fight, jabbed better and controlled the fight, but I’m cool with a draw,” Jones said.

