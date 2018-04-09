Not only Salman Khan, road accidents kill blackbucks too

Officials say in past four years around 27 blackbucks have been killed in Pune forest regions



Salman Khan. Pic/PTI

The conviction of actor Salman Khan for killing blackbucks, has brought the antelope, a species protected under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, into focus. In a span of four years, around 27 blackbucks have been killed in road accidents in Pune forest regions due to rash driving, say forest officials. Statistics say that two blackbucks were killed in road accidents in 2013-14, in 2014 -15 the number went to six, and in 2015-16, 15 were killed this way. In 2016-17 four blackbucks were killed in road accidents.

Speeding drivers

Ravindra Warkhade, conservator of forest, wildlife, Pune division said, “The blackbucks were killed because of speeding drivers. We have reported these cases.” Ranganath Naikade, chief conservator of forests, Pune region said, “As citizens, we have to follow traffic norms. Already wild animals are in danger due to human presence on forest land.”

Another officer said, “We have noticed that tourists pay villagers and get these animals killed. This is done carefully so when we visit the spot we cannot trace anything. We are increasing our intelligence gathering to safeguard these animals and nab the culprits who are killing them.” In Maharashtra blackbucks are found in Nanaj, Karmala and Rehekuri sanctuary. The Rehekuri Blackbuck sanctuary is situated in Ahmednagar district in Karjat taluka while Nanaj and Karmala sanctuaries are in Solapur district.

