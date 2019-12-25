Not Panvel, Salman Khan to celebrate his birthday at Sohail Khan's Bandra home

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

If it's the last week of December, your safest bet to spot Bollywood stars is at Panvel. After all, every year, Salman Khan throws open the doors of his farmhouse where his friends and family gather to celebrate his birthday. But this year, the superstar will trade his glitzy Panvel bash for an intimate family soirée — mid-day has learnt that Khan, who is keen to be by sister Arpita's side in the last few days of her pregnancy, will ring in his 54th birthday at Sohail Khan's apartment in Bandra.

Salman Khan with Arpita and Aayush Sharma

A source reveals, "Salman has chosen to stay put this year due to professional and personal reasons. He is busy shooting for his Eid 2020 release, Radhe. More importantly, it has been heard that Arpita has scheduled a C-section delivery on December 27 at the Hinduja Healthcare Surgical in Khar, as she wants her baby to share his/her birthday with Salman. So, the family has planned to ring in his big day tomorrow night at the Pali Hill residence.

The guest list includes Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, David and Varun Dhawan, Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Prabhudeva, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar, who are riding high on the success of Dabangg 3, will also be present."

