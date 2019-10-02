Not Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to romance Ajay Devgn In Luv Ranjan's film

A lot has been spoken about the Luv Ranjan film that was announced last year. Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor were signed for the rom-com and the hunt for the leading lady began. A few weeks ago, it was reported Deepika Padukone has been signed as one of the leading ladies. Fans were excited with the news of Kapoor and Padukone coming together for the fourth time but there's a twist in the tale.

A report by Bollywood Hungama says the actress is paired opposite Devgn and not Kapoor. A source close to Ranjan informed the portal, "All the three leads players are Ranjan's first choices. There was never any dithering. The uncertainty was only in the media's mind. Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone loved their roles from the start."

So the question is - Who will Kapoor romance if his frequent co-star has been paired with someone else? The film was earlier touted to release on Christmas 2020 but given Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar already clashing at the box-office that day, it seems the makers may have to find a new release date. On the work front, Padukone has Chhapaak and '83 also coming up next year.

Kapoor, on the other hand, will gear up for Shamshera, Brahmastra and reportedly a film with Sandeep Vanga titles Devil. Devgn will be seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Maidaan.

