Notebook trailer garners love, crosses 15 million views on social media

Notebook takes the audience on a romantic journey back in time against the backdrop of Kashmir, raising the question, can you fall in love with someone you never met?

Pranutan Bahl in Notebook

Salman Khan, who recently unveiled the trailer of Notebook at a grand launch, has gone ahead to garner much love and appreciation from masses. Starring debutants, Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl, Notebook trailer has clocked more than 15 million views across social platforms. Embracing the debutants with open arms, the audiences and Bollywood offered a heartwarming welcome to the two actors who have embarked on their journey.

The trailer showcases the time when internet and social media had not flourished much. Nitin Kakkar weaves magic in the romantic tale of two strangers who are pages of the same Notebook, connected yet apart, putting forth the deepest connection of two hearts.

As the trailer crosses 15 Million views, makers took to their official Twitter handle and shared the news and captioned it, "15 million people await to know the story of Kabir and Firdaus. Thank you for the overwhelming response @BeingSalmanKhan @pranutanbahl @iamzahero @nitinrkakkar @Cine1Studios @muradkhetani @ashwinvarde @VishalMMishra @TSeries"

Debutants Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan feel ecstatic about the overwhelming response on the trailer as they shared their feelings on their official Instagram handle respectively by posting stories. Both newcomers have seen thanking the audience for pouring so much love on the trailer of their first film.

Earlier, the posters revealed a pivotal part of the film showcasing the two actors posing with six kids against the background on two pages of a notebook signifying the lead protagonists connected to each other yet apart.

The film has been shot in the exquisite valleys of Kashmir bringing the authentic love story of two lovers Firdaus and Kabir, along with a strong support cast with the child artists, who play a vital role on the story.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is presented by Salman Khan Films and is a Cine1 Studios Production. It is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde and is all set to hit the screens on 29th March 2019.

